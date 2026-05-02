Jawan actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya reveals love story with husband Raag Sethi: It was casual, but then we realised…

Jawan actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya got married to music producer Raag Sethi last month in Udaipur. She looked breathtaking as a beautiful Bengali bride and had a gala time tying the knot, as can be seen in the exclusive wedding pictures. But before meeting her now husband, Sanjeeta didn't believe in the institution of marriage. Talking to us about the wedding and life after marriage, the singer and actor shares, “It's like being with your best friend all the time. Honestly, before I met Raag, I didn't believe in the institution of marriage at all. And now this person has come and changed my whole life, turned it upside down. Now I just get to wake up and go to sleep with my best friend every day.” Sanjeeta first met Raag in 2019, for a day during a tour, and then reconnected last year during a music conference.

Sharing their love story, the singer says, “I have known Raag since 2019, it’s been seven years. I met him during one of my tours. We instantly hit it off, but didn’t get a chance to meet physically because COVID happened. We met for one day and after that, we didn't meet for five whole years. Then I met him again last year at a music conference. He reminded me of the day we spent together six years ago. The rest is history. We were kind of inseparable.”

Sanjeeta reveals, “It was casual at first. But then we realised this is the worst relationship to keep casual, we are not behaving like casual people. So in month four, we were having lunch and looked at each other, and Raag said, ‘You know how people know each other's T-shirt sizes? You think we should know each other's ring sizes?’” Talking about the proposal, the singer shares, “As a gentleman that he is, Raag met my parents first. After that, he proposed to me on the roof of our Ahmedabad house. The passage to the roof was decorated with candles. We entered the terrace and then I saw a table for two with a bouquet of flowers, some notes and the ring. It was intimate, with just the two of us being in the moment.”