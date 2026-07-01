Jennifer Lopez wants people to celebrate their breakups: People should say, 'You broke up? Congratulations'

Following the release of her latest romantic comedy, Office Romance, Hollywood singer-actor Jennifer Lopez recently reflected on how she has come to embrace both romantic and professional breakups as opportunities for growth and new beginnings.

Jennifer Lopez

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The biggest growth spurts I’ve had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak,” she said in a conversation on SubwayTakes with Egyptian comedian and artiste, Kareem Rahma, adding: “That’s not just in romantic relationships; that’s in work heartbreaks, all of it.”

The 56-year-old, who divorced her fourth husband, actor Ben Affleck, last year, also spoke about her belief that heartbreak forces self-reflection. “It’s the only time you dig. You’re like, ‘What the f**k happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn’t that happen? What could I have done better?’ You change yourself,” she said.

The singer also argued that breakups should be celebrated, not mourned: “We should have a party. People should say, ‘You broke up? Congratulations.’ Because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Though currently single, JLo is rumoured to be dating her co-star Brett Goldstein. Jennifer's love life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though currently single, JLo is rumoured to be dating her co-star Brett Goldstein. Jennifer's love life {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Lopez’s marriage history includes Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, with whom she shares 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme. She was engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 until their split in April 2021. Later that year, she rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck; the two married in 2022 and finalized their divorce in 2024.