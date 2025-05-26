John Abraham reveals why is he not coming on OTT: It is not worth breaking…

John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat recently made its way to OTT and has been getting appreciation from all over. The film performed well in theatres too on its release in March, but got a wider audience with its OTT release. The web medium has become the go-to platform with even the biggest stars entering the space today. However, the actor has no plans to foray into the space any time soon. John Abraham(Photo: Instagram)

Explaining why, John Abraham says, “To do OTT, you need a very big office setup. You need a lot of people working towards something, where you don't even own the IP of. You make a commission from the series and that goes into your overheads. Anybody who's doing OTT today, they'll tell you absolutely the same thing. So, I don't see sense in breaking sweat on doing these series.”

Although, he admits that if he comes across a good series that appeals to him to produce, he’d take it up: “I would love to because I want to tell that story, not because I want to make a business model out of it. So, that's one reason why I'm not doing this as a producer yet.”

But what about foraying in the web space as an actor? "Never say never, but at this point of time, I do not want to come on OTT as an actor for a series or an original film. I want to come on the big screen. In my head, I believe I was made for the big screen. I have a lot of respect for OTT channels because most of the content, at least internationally, and so much of the Indian content like Paatal Lok is outstanding. I have so much of respect for the space, but I don't see myself yet in it,” he responds.