Jolly LLB 3 Twitter Reviews: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama is a ‘must-watch’ according to netizens

In 2013, actor Arshad Warsi won the audience over as Advocate Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly in Subhash Kapoor’s film Jolly LLB . His performance as well as onscreen chemistry with Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla left movie-lovers in awe. So when he wasn’t a part of the sequel Jolly LLB 2 in 2017, fans were obviously heartbroken. But it was a delight to witness Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar take the franchise forward as Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly. Well, today the two Jollys came together to battle it out in the courtroom with Jolly LLB 3 , the much-awaited third instalment of the legal comedy drama franchise. Here’s what netizens have to say about it after catching the first day shows.

The verdict is clear — Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are amazing as Jollys, whereas Saurabh Shukla is phenomenal! Lauding Jolly LLB 3 , a netizen shared, “Done with #JollyLLB3 : GEM, Good 1st half followed by an Extraordinary 2nd half. Excellent Screenplay, Drama, Dialogues & Writing by @subkapoor sahab!! Akshay Kumar - Ram Kapoor - Arshad Warsi - Saurabh Shukla dominated the screens with their monologues :heart_on_fire: (4/5),” whereas another fan claimed, “#JollyLLB3 is a must-watch- sharp writing, perfect humour, Akshay Kumar- Arshad Warsi was top notch show stellar performance and gajraj rao- Seema Biswas at their best. Cinema with soul. Don’t miss it!”

A Twitter review read, “#JOLLYLLB3' is more than just another courtroom drama. It raises sharp questions about truth, justice and the abuse of power. The film speaks to the times we live in, and does so with both gravity and humour. #JollyLLB3Review #AkshayKumar𓃵 #ArshadWarsi,” while a movie-buff shared, “#JollyLLB3 is truly a masterpiece. #AkshayKumar’s acting is unmatched the emotions, comedy, and courtroom drama are simply outstanding. It's the finest comedy film of the year, and everyone must watch it, otherwise u'll miss the best film of 2025.”

After reading these rave reviews about the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer, are you planning to catch Jolly LLB 3 in theatres this weekend?