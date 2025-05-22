Jugal Hansraj on online criticism of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan: People can be kinder…

Actor Jugal Hansraj has kept busy A with OTT projects like the series Mismatched and recently the film Nadaaniyan, where he played debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan's father. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jugal Hansraj

When probed about the negative online reactions to the film and Ibrahim's performance, he tells us, "The feedback can be constructive, not personal. People can be kinder, and that's lacking sometimes." He adds, "Being in films is a public job. One has to be ready for criticism as well as the praise. You take everything in your stride and just move on."

However, he adds, "I am very happy with the response. It was a goodexperience working with the team." Considering he has ample experience in the industry, did he have any advice for Ibrahim? "He's a wonderful guy, very well-mannered. It was an absolute delight to work with him. The affection towards him, the fatherly affection, came naturally," says the 52-year-old.

Over the years, Jugal has been selective about the work he associates himself with. Now that he is doing back- to-back projects on OTT, is this the busiest phase in his career? He says, "I get a lot of different kinds of roles now. Mismatched featured me as a flamboyant character. In Nadaaniyan I was a doctor-father. Mismatched was my first big OTT show. I have a couple more releases this year."