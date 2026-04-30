Kalki Koechlin and Karan Tacker’s Bhay returns with season 2, shoot begins from November

Actors Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin were recently seen in the paranormal series, Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, released in December last year, it is based on the life of Gaurav Tiwari, India’s most popular paranormal investigator. Kalki Koechlin and Karan Tacker

Now, we have learnt that the series is set to return with a second season, with shooting to kick off towards the end of the year.

A source close to the development tells us, “Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin, who played Gaurav and Irene respectively in the first season, are expected to reprise their roles.” The source adds, “Shooting is expected to start in November.”

When contacted, the actors chose to remain tight-lipped about the development and did not comment on the reports. We reached out to director Robbie Grewal, who confirmed the news. “Yes, season 2 is in progress. We are working on it. Can’t confirm the exact day of shooting, but it will go on floors by the end of this year,” he says.