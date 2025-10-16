Kareena Kapoor shares message for Karisma Kapoor’s children amid Sunjay Kapur will drama: ‘Dad is protecting you…’

On 15th October, Sunjay Kapur’s third wife and widow Priya Sachdev Kapur shared a heartwrenching post, paying tribute to the late multinational industrialist and billionaire on his birth anniversary. In the video montage, Priya included Sunjay’s children Samaira and Kiaan, from his second wife Karisma Kapoor. This was a warm gesture, which some have called diplomatic on social media, as the two families are currently embroiled in a legal drama — Karisma’s children told Delhi High Court that the will, in which he leaves his estate to Priya, was forged. Well, Karisma and her actor sister Kareena Kapoor Khan have now shared posts remembering Sunjay on his birth anniversary.

Last night, Karisma Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share a picture of a birthday cake. Apart from a candle, the cake had the words ‘Happy Birthday Dad’ written on top. Soon after Karisma shared this picture on her Instagram story, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan took a screenshot and reposted it on her story. Along with the post, Bebo wrote a sweet message for Karisma and Sunjay’s children Samaira and Kiaan, which read, “My samu and kiu dad is protecting you always and forever.” The sisters are truly each other’s pillars of strength in these trying times.

In 2003, Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with Sunjay Kapur at her ancestral home Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai, in a high-profile Sikh wedding ceremony. Two years in 2005, the couple was blessed with a daughter who they named Samaira. In 2011, Karisma and Sunjay welcomed their son Kiaan into the world. All seemed well in paradise until in 2014 when they filed for divorce. Two years later their divorce was finalised and Karisma filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay. This year in June, the billionaire and chairman of Sona Comstar collapsed during a polo match in London. Sunjay reportedly swallowed a bee which stung him in his mouth, resulting in an anaphylactic shock. He is survived by his third wife Priya and their son Azarius.