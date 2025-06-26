Kareena Kapoor talks to Vicky Kaushal about Katrina Kaif’s salmon diet; ‘I used to eat paratha during Tashan also’

This year, Bollywood’s OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 25 long years in the Hindi film industry. Another actor who also celebrated an important milestone in his acting career was Vicky Kaushal, who has been an integral part of the industry for 10 long years. How cool would it be if the two ever came together for a movie! They almost did in 2020, when their Karan Johar movie Takht was supposed to begin filming. However, the project was shelved. Well, as we eagerly wait for filmmakers to cast Vicky and Kareena together, the two actors have surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration for an interview. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently came together for The Hollywood Reporter. During this interview the two got a chance to chat and the outcome was quite fascinating. Of course, Vicky’s star wife Katrina Kaif’s name came up too. In one segment, talking about her foodie Punjabi gene, Kareena shared, “These Punjabis, I have that gene yaar. I mean you and your wife, you don't eat only. I think she's made you like that. You're also only eating salmon fish. Because there was a point when Kat was like I think only eating salmon, like that's all she ate.” Hearing this, Vicky chimed in, “Yeah, I think it was her Dhoom phase or something, where, I hear stories that Aamir and Katrina both were on just salmon and vegetables.”

Kareena went on to claim that she needs aloo paratha every few days with white butter, no matter what! Vicky and Kareena then spoke about how they are emotional about food. When Bebo's iconic size zero phase for Tashan (2008) came up, Kareena left Vicky shocked by revealing, “I did naa Tashan. But I used to eat paratha for breakfast during Tashan also. Yes! I was never on this orange juice size zero diet. I was always like, like it was that, like you would calculate what all you eat naa. So yeah, taper down through the day. But in the morning you can eat like a good breakfast and stuff.”

Can someone please cast them together already!