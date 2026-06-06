Karisma Kapoor on working with Helen, dearth of romcoms in Bollywood: I wish more such stories were made today

Karisma Kapoor is back to lead a project after a long time as she stars as a cop in the web series Brown, and the actor admits that leading a project still gives her a child-like-excitement. “For every actor, whether you are leading a show or have two scenes, you treat it like a child, your baby. There’s more excitement than and nervousness or jitters. We have to try put our best foot forward and then it’s up to the audience,” she says.

Karisma Kapoor(Photo: Instagram)

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While she is enjoying dabbling into the intense drama space that the current era has started to become known for, Karisma Kapoor admits to missing the light-hearted, slice-of-life romcoms that were once the signature of Bollywood in the 90s and early 2000s. She acknowledges that they are being made quite a few and far in between. “That time, the audience used to go into cinema to forget everything that us going on in their daily lives, and just come there and laugh with their families with pure entertainment. That era was an amazing time and I wish more films like that were made today. I wish there were more romcoms made today,” she says.

Check out the full interview with Karisma Kapoor and the team of Brown here:

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{{^usCountry}} With Brown, Karisma got to team up with veteran legend Helen, who is also making her comeback on screen after over a decade, and she admits it felt like a family reunion. “Helen aunty is someone who I have known personally as well, and she has worked with my mum too. They have done a dance sequence together, so she’s like a grandmom. There’s a family connect and she has seen me grow up. With both Soni Razdan aunty and Helen aunty, the chemistry shows as there is a comfort and camaraderie there,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Brown, Karisma got to team up with veteran legend Helen, who is also making her comeback on screen after over a decade, and she admits it felt like a family reunion. “Helen aunty is someone who I have known personally as well, and she has worked with my mum too. They have done a dance sequence together, so she’s like a grandmom. There’s a family connect and she has seen me grow up. With both Soni Razdan aunty and Helen aunty, the chemistry shows as there is a comfort and camaraderie there,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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Karisma also got a chance to delve into the space of playing a uniformed officer with the ZEE5 show Brown and excited about it, she shares, “Rita Brown is so different in her personal space, and coming into her professional space, it becomes entirely different because she’s someone who has left the force and doesn’t want to continue but she’s brought back into this case and you can literally see her trying to cope and survive in the beginning. She’s constantly trying to get a grip on everything. Since she’s this way in the personal capacity, it reflects in the way she portrays a cop and a detective, and it is very unusual and different.”

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