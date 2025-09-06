Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday channel their inner Big B for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri wrap party

Some pairs just click. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday groove to Jumma Chumma at Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri wrap party

You can debate all you want about nepo privilege and predictable filmography lineups but bringing the house down with impromptu coordination isn’t a cakewalk. But Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday definitely make it seem so!

The duo recently wrapped up filming for their Dharma-style new age rom com, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri and the elation on a job done well was more than evident.

A video from the wrap party has been doing the rounds of the Internet which shows the Pati, Patni aur Woh alums taking the bar top in their effortlessly coordinated all-black fits and equally effortless breaking into a jig — and that too to the evergreen party banger Jumma Chumma. While Kartik is rather evidently taking the lead in the video, Ananya doesn’t take long to catch on. Both of them hitting Big B’s iconic hook step from the song is what makes the video.

If you haven’t watched the video yet, just be prepared to get your party on for Saturday evening, because the duo’s energy is without a doubt contagious — and fans agree!

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

While some negative Nancys were of the opinion that Kartik was trying to ape Ranveer Singh’s trademark over the top antics, most quickly rushed to his defence, appreciating his energy. “This reminds me of the jhumma scene in YJHD”, “Kartik is such a fun guy, hope he stays the same crazy.. they lowkey look good together”, “his chaiyaan chaiyaan badtameez dil performance was super fun and the one where he’s dancing with Neena Gupta” and “he is good hardworking and talented I hope he gets what he deserves”, read some comments.

Now while Ananya also completely committed to the vibe, Kartik seems to have stolen all the attention, at least as far as this little snippet goes.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is eyeing a February release next year.