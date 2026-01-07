Kashmiri film Batt Koch finally receives U certificate from CBFC after former I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw intervenes

Batt Koch becomes the first film to have the Kashmiri language listed under the main language category on CBFC portal. Directed-written by Siddarth Koul and co-directed by Ankit Wali, the film is backed by Vinayak Razdan. The films stars MK Raina, veteran Indian theater actor and director among several others. A still from Batt Koch.

It has been a long wait for the makers to get the film censored. This 73-min film is entirely shot in Jammu & Kashmir.

Sharing about his endless struggle to get a censor certificate, Siddarth tells HTCity, “The struggle lasted about four months, but it was a period of intense uncertainty. When we went to certify Batt Koch, we realized that Kashmiri wasn’t even a selectable option on the CBFC’s e-CinePramaan portal. For years, Kashmiri filmmakers had to settle for the “Other Language” category, which felt like our linguistic identity was being sidelined.”

“We decided to fight it. The turning point came when I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji looked into the matter. He took immediate action, directing the CBFC administration to not only include Kashmiri but to ensure that all 22 languages listed in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution were added to the portal. It was a proud moment for us. The system-level correction took time, but we finally received our certificate on December 30, 2025, with Kashmiri rightfully recognized,” he adds.