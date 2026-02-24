‘Katrina is a superhero, I love her so much’: Vicky Kaushal opens up about his wife, son Vihaan and being a new dad

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored star couples of the country. So when they got married in 2021 and then welcomed their first baby into the world last year, it felt like a personal win for several fans. On November 7, 2025, Katrina and Vicky were blessed with a baby boy. They named their son Vihaan Kaushal, reminding several netizens of Vicky’s character in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) — Major Vihaan. Well, baby Vihaan is now around 3 months old. Much to the delight of fans, at a recent event, Vicky shared a much-anticipated update about his son, his wife and new-mother Katrina, and how it feels to become a new father. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

At a recent event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, when asked how it feels to be a ‘brand new dad’, Vicky Kaushal shared, “He is three months old right now, there’s very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old, I’m just trying to be a cheerleader and I’m waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more.” Talking about his wife, and new mother, Katrina, Vicky shared, “Right now, the mother is being the superhero and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much.” Once again, Vicky and Katrina are making the country fall in love with the love they share.

On January 7, when their son turned 2 months old, Vicky and Katrina had introduced him to the world via social media. Along with a picture of their hands holding their son’s tiny fist, the star parents shared, “Our Ray of Light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words 🙏🏽🧿🕉️.” Congratulating them for the same, Vicky’s Uri director Aditya Dhar had written: “@vicky @katrina huge congratulations!! 🤗 Mere Vikkuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life really has come full circle.♥️ All my love and blessings to the three of you. You’re both going to be extraordinary parents. ♥️🧿.”