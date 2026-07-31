Girl group KATSEYE member Sophia Laforteza has come under scrutiny online after missing the group’s performance at the Hinterland Music Festival in Iowa, US, citing illness, only for photos of her on California’s Catalina Island to surface shortly afterwards.

KATSEYE’s Sophia under fire as vacation pictures emerge after missing show citing illness

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On Tuesday, KATSEYE announced that Sophia would be absent from the group’s headlining set at the festival, stating that she was “resting and focusing on her recovery” after falling ill. The remaining members — Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae — performed as scheduled.

Soon after the announcement, photos purportedly showing Sophia on Catalina Island began circulating on social media. The images fuelled speculation among fans, with some claiming she was vacationing with influencer Leon Barretto, who has previously been linked to the singer. However, neither Sophia nor her management has confirmed the nature of their relationship.

The photos quickly divided KATSEYE’s fanbase. While some fans questioned the timing of the trip and pointed to Sophia’s previous comments about always showing up for schedules and fans, others argued that being seen outdoors does not necessarily mean an artist is healthy enough to perform a physically demanding festival set.

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{{^usCountry}} Many also urged people not to jump to conclusions based solely on photos circulating online, noting that recovery from an illness can vary from person to person. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many also urged people not to jump to conclusions based solely on photos circulating online, noting that recovery from an illness can vary from person to person. {{/usCountry}}

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Neither Sophia nor KATSEYE’s management has publicly addressed the speculation surrounding the photos.