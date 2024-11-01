‘Khiladi steals the show’: Akshay Kumar’s massy entry wins hearts; fans call Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again a blockbuster

The day of one of the biggest box office clashes is finally here. Today on Diwali, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again arrived in theatres along with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The excitement for both the films had sent the internet into a frenzy. Well, one reason why fans were waiting for Singham Again with bated breath was the unbelievable casting coup that director Rohit Shetty pulled off this time. Apart from Ajay as Singham, he roped in Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor. But the biggest showstopper was Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in Singham Again

At least that's what fans said in their Twitter reviews. That's right. The internet cannot stop fawning over Akshay and his mass entry as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Chief of the Anti Terrorism Squad, who was first introduced to the audience in 2021 by Rohit's cop universe. Back then, Ajay and Ranveer joined him in an unforgettable cameo. This time, Akshay comes to their rescue. Lauding the superstar and the film, one fan shared, "#SinghamAgain peaks here. Manoranjan ke Maidaan mein, Rohit Shetty ne Utaara Sabse Bada Khiladi #AkshayKumar ‼️," whereas another social media user stated: “leading role ya cameo , khiladi steals the show everywhere !”

Meanwhile another Twitter review read, "One of my friend went to watch #SinghamAgain , and recorded the theater reaction of Megastar #AkshayKumar cameo ... Theater turns into stadium , audience still loves KHILADI ... Just a proper mass film and biggest comeback of history loading 🏌🏻‍♂️🔥. The Real Aura Man @akshaykumar." Well, that's Akshay Kumar for you, truly the OG Khiladi.

Akshay did win hearts while Ajay was badass as Singham. But many fans were also pleasantly surprised by Arjun's portrayal of villain Danger Lanka. This was the first time he played an out and out antagonist. Well, have these Twitter reviews convinced you to watch Singham Returns this weekend?