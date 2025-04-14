Khushi Kapoor calls sister Janhvi Kapoor a fashion icon; ‘Main abhi tak meri mummy, meri badi behen ke kapde…’

Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is still finding her footing in Bollywood — while she impressed fans with her performance in Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa, her second release of 2025 with Ibrahim Ali Khan titled Nadaaniyan left netizens deeply disappointed. However, along the way, Khushi has made her place in many hearts through fashion shows with her model figure and impactful ramp walks. She is an absolute stunner! Just last night, Khushi turned showstopper for designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika at the grand finale of a fashion week. The star kid turned heads in a scarlet red shimmery lehenga with poise. Sridevi with her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Post the show, Khushi Kapoor was interviewed by the paparazzi. Sharing her thoughts on the meaning of fashion, the star kid replied, “I think fashion is timeless. Main abhi tak meri mummy (Sridevi) ke kapde pehenti hun, meri badi behen (Janhvi Kapoor) ke kapde pehenti hun. Toh I think it's about how you wear clothes, not the clothes itself.” When asked who is a true fashion icon in her opinion, Khushi smiled and replied, “I think mere liye meri badi behen Janhvi, always.”

Under the comment section, a troll wrote, “Sab pr stunt hai apne aap ko relatable dikhane ke liye 😡😶‍🌫️.” However, a majority of comments were shared by fans, who were blown away by Khushi and her walk. One such netizen gushed, “She is looking so pretty, and adorable 😻🫠🤗,” whereas another internet user claimed, “I think she should go for modeling instead of being actress.. her personality is much like model.” A fan even predicted, “She gonna rule trust me.” Meanwhile, a few others compared Khushi to Janhvi Kapoor’s recent ramp walk which made headlines. A comment read, “Looking far more graceful and classy than her jumping jack sis,” whereas another social media user wrote, “Her walk is Better than her sister’s walk..”

On the film front, Khushi and Junaid’s rom com Loveyapa arrived on OTT this week. Despite bombing at the box office, the film as well as Khushi’s portrayal of Baani are now winning hearts through the digital medium.