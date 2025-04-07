Loveyapa on OTT: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s rom com finally gets good reviews; netizens say ‘worth a watch’

2025 has been a year of star kid debuts! Not just acting debuts, but also big screen debuts. We are talking about Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor who made their theatrical debut in February with Loveyapa, after beginning their acting careers on OTT. Junaid made his acting debut with Maharaj (2024), whereas Khushi began her journey in Bollywood with The Archies (2023). Sadly the film received mixed reviews and ended up as a box office bomb, closely followed by Khushi’s third film Nadaaniyan, co-starring Ibrahim Ali Khan, which was termed as a ‘disaster’ by netizens. However, Loveyapa is now finally receiving the love it deserves after arriving on the digital platform. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa

Yes, you read that right. Many internet users were pleasantly surprised by Loveyapa and were unexpectedly blown away by Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s performance as Baani and Gaurav aka Gucci who swap their phones before getting married. After watching Loveyapa, one such social media user tweeted, “Just watched it on #JioHotstar #Loveyapa I don’t know why there was so much negative publicity of this movie it’s such a well made film with good message . Both lead actors #khushikapoor and @JunaidkhanREAL have acted well Worth a watch and definitely worth praise.”

Another netizen shared, “Watched #Loveyapa last night and it was a decent watch. Dunno y there was so much hate around it. It was a very relevant storyline especially 4 today's generation. Seeing Junaid in a light hearted comedy role after Maharaj was fun and I think Khushi Kapoor did better in #Loveyapa than #Naadaniyan,” while a Twitter review read, “Unpopular opinion But #Loveyapa was a fun to watch, #khushikapoor definitely have potential #junaidkhan is a good actor, khushi has got a good comic timing overall the film was a fun watch ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2.”

Have you watched Khushi and Junaid’s rom com Loveyapa yet?