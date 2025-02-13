Junaid Khan remembers 1st meeting with sister Ira Khan’s BF: ‘Nupur cuddled with me; spent night on bathroom floor’

When you are an elder brother, no man seems good enough to be your younger sister’s lover. This is why Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan came up with the perfect way to test any suitor who would want to marry his sister Ira Khan. Junaid, who was recently busy on a promotional spree for his first theatrical release Loveyapa, spilled the beans about his first meeting with Ira’s now husband Nupur Shikhare. Junaid’s deal with Ira was simple— Ira could date whoever she wants, but had to bring them home and let them have a drinking contest with her big brother. Ira Khan and Junaid Khan on former's wedding

In a chat with Hauterrfly, Junaid explained that Ira’s boyfriend could pick the liquor but he would need to take a shot every 15 minutes with her brother. Junaid didn’t have to enforce this deal till Ira decided to marry Nupur. Junaid remembered, “So we started and at one point he was like ‘Junaid, you know, I’m actually done’. So I’m saying first there’s maturity over there. So I said ‘Okay you take this shot, I’ll not take a shot, so then you’ve won’. So he took the shot and he won, and Ira took a video of it and it was very sweet and this and that and the other. He spends the rest of the night on the bathroom floor, Ira next to him. That was also really sweet! Then I picked him up and put him in bed, and then he cuddled with me all night because he was in my bed (laughs).”

That is definitely a first meeting to remember! But what was the point of this test? Junaid explained, “That has been my deal with my sister, always. Idea being that she should see them at their drunkest, when they have been hammered.” Well, that is one challenge not many men would be up for with their girlfriends’ brother. But we are glad Nupur passed the test. Nupur and Ira celebrated their first marriage anniversary in January this year.