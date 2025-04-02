Model Tamanna Katoch’s ramp walk overshadows Janhvi Kapoor’s showstopper moment; ‘did it better than that nepo kid’

Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood royalty and daughter of the legendary Sridevi, recently took centre stage as the celebrity showstopper at Rahul Mishra’s show at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025. Clad in a Bandhani black gown, the actor certainly grabbed attention as she strutted down the ramp. But what happens when the model who follows her completely steals the show instead? Enter Tamanna Katoch, the model who sashayed onto the runway behind Janhvi in the final walk. Dressed in a black body-hugging gown with a ruffled slide slit, Tamanna stole the spotlight in her own right; afterwards when she posted a casual video of the show on social media, it blew up into a netizen-fuelled ramp walk war. Tamanna Katoch and Janhvi Kapoor

Here's what happened

The video starts with a solo walk of Tamanna on the ramp. But then, the second half of the video? A cheeky juxtaposition of her walking right behind Janhvi Kapoor. And though Tamanna's caption was all about the designer and makeup, the internet was not so kind about the walk comparison, and the shade came flying faster than you could imagine.

One of the first comments that caught attention was: “Line second se shuru hoti hai,” referring to Tamanna's position after Janhvi’s, implying her walk was the true showstopper. Then came the savage remarks. “Let’s pretend there was no Janhvi,” read one comment, essentially erasing the celebrity from the scene entirely. Another netizen fired off with, “Your walk is fire, teach some to that little Kapoor.” Ouch. But it didn’t stop there. Another user, clearly not holding back, wrote, “Your walk was on fire! 🔥🔥🔥 You have overshadowed Janhvi Kapoor.” Furthermore, people couldn’t help but point out the apparent difference between the “celebrity” and the “model,” with one comment even calling out, “There is a difference between a Celebrity and a Model ❤️🔥🙌.” The most savage, however, had to be: “Girl, you did it better than that nepo kid 🔥🔥.” Another comment that read, “You slayed, girl. We only noticed you and nepotism failed badly in front of you! 👏🔥”

The age-old debate between models and celebrities taking the spotlight as showstoppers is still very alive and well in the fashion world. While celebrities are often booked to draw in the crowd, models are the true professionals on the runway — trained to showcase the designer’s work with poise, positioning the garment as the star of the show. This time, the crowd certainly picked their winner, and it wasn’t the Kapoor name. Tamanna’s IG stories and fiery ramp walk might have just unintentionally sparked a social media war but the internet has spoken: when it comes to runway, it's all about the “model power”.