Kiara Advani says Yash ‘manifested’ for her to be Nadia in Toxic: He believed I was capable of this much before I knew

The recently released trailer of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups has become a topic of discussion online, with Kiara Advani as Nadia making the audience curious about her part. The actor promises a deep intensity in her character through the trailer as a woman consumed by revenge. At the trailer launch of Toxic in Bengaluru on Saturday, Kiara Advani credited her leading man Yash and director Geetu Mohandas for making it all possible for her.

Kiara Advani and Yash in Toxic (Photo: Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She said, “I truly believe that Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed I was capable of this much before I knew about that fearless leap that I was ready to take as an actor. Today, when I watch every little bit of our film, I just want to say thank you.”

The actor went on to credit Yash and Geetu for providing her a creative environment through the shoot of the film, which she will forever cherish. “Thank you Geetu and thank you Yash for giving me a part that I know will be very special for me as an actor in my journey. I think there will be a Kiara before Toxic and a Kiara after Toxic. You have spoiled me and every actor on this film. What we've tasted is now going to make us want so much more and we're just going to be so much more greedier with every film we step into,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While she did not reveal any details about her character, Kiara expressed excitement for her new avatar on screen through Nadia. “I cannot wait for the world to experience Nadia. I don't think I can describe her in one word. So, I'm just going to let the audience go and experience it,” she said, praising her co-stars too: “It was such a joy to watch each one of you on screen and to work with each one of you and our technical teams. With every single person, excellence was just the beginning, the baseline. I can't wait for all to witness the magic that everyone has put into this film.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While she did not reveal any details about her character, Kiara expressed excitement for her new avatar on screen through Nadia. “I cannot wait for the world to experience Nadia. I don't think I can describe her in one word. So, I'm just going to let the audience go and experience it,” she said, praising her co-stars too: “It was such a joy to watch each one of you on screen and to work with each one of you and our technical teams. With every single person, excellence was just the beginning, the baseline. I can't wait for all to witness the magic that everyone has put into this film.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More