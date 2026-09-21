Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton cycle around London; stop for afternoon tea

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton turned heads when the duo ditched their luxury cars to ride around London on their Lime bikes. The couple were seen cycling around the city before stopping for afternoon tea. Kim is in London for the opening of SKIMS' store on Regent Street in London. According to reports, this marks the brand's first flagship store in Europe.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian

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The duo kept it casual as they cycled around in London. Kim was seen wearing black leggings, a white top, and a black jacket. She completed her look with her sunglasses. Lewis, on the other hand, kept his fashion in check with a leopard-print jacket, sports leggings, a cap and sunglasses. The couple were also accompanied by their security guard, who cycled at a distance to let the duo soak in their day out.

After a relaxed afternoon, Kim had a rather busy evening where she attended the celebrations of the store opening during the London Fashion Week. Before London, Kim and Lewis enjoyed some private time in different cities across Europe. Earlier, the couple were seen having a good time in Paris and Lake Como

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