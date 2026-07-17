Kim Kardashian explains controversial post after grandmother’s death

Kim Kardashian is facing severe backlash after posting a series of carefree family vacation photos just minutes before her mother, Kris Jenner, announced the death of Kim’s 91-year-old grandmother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon on Thursday. The featured Kim and her siblings in bikinis, partying on a boat and wakeboarding, which followers slammed as incredibly insensitive and tone-deaf given the family tragedy.

Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon; Kim K and Lewis Hamilton

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The criticism intensified when Kim K’s boyfriend formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton shared his own photos from the trip shortly after, adding a message to “hold your people close”. In response to the growing outrage, Kim commented that the post had been automated and scheduled days prior to her grandmother’s passing. She has since shared a separate, dedicated tribute honouring MJ as her best friend and business inspiration.

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