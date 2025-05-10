King Khan X Khloe Kardashian: Shah Rukh Khan’s 2025 Met Gala debut and K necklace leaves Khloe gushing; ‘I'm a fan’

Earlier this week, several Indian heartthrobs took the 2025 Met Gala red carpet by storm. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Isha Ambani, Mona Patel and Natasha Poonawalla made a stunning comeback, Shah Rukh Khan along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani made a dazzling debut. Kiara flaunted her baby bump, whereas Diljit who looked like an Indian prince was voted Best Dressed Celeb by fans in a poll by Vogue. Meanwhile, King Khan has found a fan in a Kardashian sister, who skipped the Met Gala this year but couldn’t get enough of SRK’s charm. We are talking about Khloe Kardashian. Shah Rukh Khan finds a fan in a Kardashian sister

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala, perfectly in sync with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”. Meanwhile, their sister Khloe Kardashian gave a miss to the biggest fashion event of the world and instead enjoyed a night in with her kids True Thompson and Tatum Thompson. But she did go through all the red carpet looks and gave a special shout-out to Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan. Along with pictures of the superstar on the red carpet, dressed in an all-black custom Sabyasachi ensemble, Khloe shared, “I loved seeing King Khan at The Met. He’s the first male Bollywood actor to ever attend. I first learned about him when I visited India with Kim last year.”

Last year, Kim and Khloe visited India to attend Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani’s grand wedding to Radhika Merchant. Further gushing over SRK’s look, Khloe shared, “He looked amazing and it's so great to see how the talented designers incorporate elements of their own culture and fashion from around world with the theme of the event.” She went on to add, “His look by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee incorporated design elements of Indian menswear. And of course I'm a fan of the K necklace 😉.”

How sweet is that? We get it Khloe, we get it. King Khan’s charm has managed to find yet another fan.