Kiran Kumar: Welcome to the Jungle has given a new lease of life to actors; so sweet of Akshay Kumar to give us credit

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar is elated with the love his recent release Welcome to the Jungle is getting. He is touched with lead actor Akshay Kumar’s recent post crediting his and actor Farid Jalal’s blessing for the success of the film.

Actor Kiran Kumar and (right) the post by Akshay Kumar crediting the veteran actors' blessing for the success of the film (Instagram)

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The actor says, “Welcome to the Jungle’s success has given a new lease of life to actors. With so many actors around and still your work is noticed and appreciated by people gives a great feeling that my hard work has paid. It’s a major star cast and credit goes to the director Ahmed Khan for ably handling the characters.”

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{{^usCountry}} In his post, Akshay has posted: “While I am indebted to every single soul connected to Welcome to the Jungle, I bow down in gratitude to seniors like Farida ji and Kiran Sir. It must be their blessings which is seeing our film get such unimaginable love from all of you…” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his post, Akshay has posted: “While I am indebted to every single soul connected to Welcome to the Jungle, I bow down in gratitude to seniors like Farida ji and Kiran Sir. It must be their blessings which is seeing our film get such unimaginable love from all of you…” {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s so sweet of Akshay babu to give us the credit for the film’s success – don’t know I deserve it but he feels so! 35 years back, I started working with him including the iconic Dhadkan (2000). This shows how big a heart he has,” he says and adds, “Me and Farida ji both came after the interval and our chemistry still worked. I have worked with her in Heena (1991). I feel happy for everybody.

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When the audience laughs, claps and whistles for you it's the greatest feeling for an actor.”

The actor says that he is getting a lot of phone calls from producers and directors who would like to work with him. “I have never craved personal glory. For me, my film should work as everyone gets benefits from it. Thodi bahut tareef se mera kaam chal jayega par meri film chalni chahiye! I was 18 when I started and it has been 53 years in industry. I too have evolved from that to this era and the biggest learning has been to be simple and subtle which I tried to do in this film as well.”

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He is currently shooting for an independent film in Ghaziabad. “It’s an independent project that is made for festivals where I play the lead role. It’s in that realistic space. Besides, my TV shows are Dev Anchal and Seth Pannalal Ki Baradari currently running on Doordarshan. Big or small, size of work does not matter for me. Acting is my love and passion so I enjoy working more than making money from it.”