Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 X Review: Kapil Sharma gets mixed response; some say ‘genuine comedy’, others say ‘avoid’

Comedy King Kapil Sharma has managed to make a big name for himself in the entertainment industry. Over the years, he has emerged as a star with his unmatchable flair for comedy, impeccable timing and one-liners which never fail to land. In 2015, Kapil also made his acting debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, where he got married not once, not twice but thrice. Well, the sequel Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 arrived in theatres last week, a decade after the first part. Here’s what netizens have to say about it. Kapil Sharma in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kapil Sharma’s talent as a comedian never fails to entertain the audience. But his performance as an actor in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has received mixed reviews from the audience this time. Also starring Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary and Warina Hussain as Kapil’s many wives, the film released last Friday. Some have truly enjoyed it. For instance, lauding the film and Kapil’s chemistry with Manjot Singh, one netizen stated: “#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A rare occurrence where the sequel is better than the original. This movie has good comedy nothing feels forced and the jokes actually land rather then feel lackluster. #KapilSharma & #manjotsingh duo is amazing. It feels natural like two best.” Another review read: “Watched #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2.... What a laugh riot it is🤣🤣🤣 haste haste pet dukh gya😂 start to end, it is a fun rollercoaster @KapilSharmaK9. Sir #ManjotSingh paaji chha gaye dono🙌🙌 bohot mazaa aaya 🤗🤗😄. Siddhu Paaji ki Commentry or @ChatrathGinni Mam ka cameo were unexpected....but they were amazing 😍😄😄 #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2.”

An impressed fan also shared, “#KisKiskoPyarKaroon2 A rare gem: the sequel crushes the original! Genuine comedy—no forced bits, jokes that actually land. #KapilSharma & #Manjotsingh are pure gold, like besties bantering IRL. 🔥.” However, some members of the audience didn’t like the Kapil-starrer at all. One such review read: “#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 is a terrible movie, it’s a series of lame gags with no coherent story or acting, poor music, mediocre acting..Avoid.”