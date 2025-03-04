Did 15-year old Mason Disick father a child? Kourtney Kardashian shuts down rumours but fans are wilding with memes

In a rather rare occurrence, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share a lengthy statement, addressing a rather raucous rumour that has been flooding the internet. The eldest daughter of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kourtney is mother to 15-year old Mason Disick, her first child with former partner Scott Disick. The internet is convinced that Kourtney Kardashian is a grandmother(Photos: Instagram)

Now Mason has had quite the reputation of using his social media accounts to candidly let onlookers in on things that maybe the family would very much like to keep under wraps. Though his public presence has severely whittled over the years, the latest internet fiasco happens to be speculations about him — mind you, all of 15-years old — having fathered a child.

Though Kourtney has usually been the most unbothered, even when it came to some of the family's biggest scandals, the buck clearly stops for her with her children. In a lengthy statement, not only did she rubbish the rumours but also reminded all those speculating, that they were actually engaging in slander with regards to a minor. Her statement read, "I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not. Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies. And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone".

The internet however, never ceases to act wild. Reactions and memes continue to pool in on the possibility of 15-year old Mason being a father to a 1-year old and Kourtney potentially being a grandmother!

Do you think the internet has gone too far with this one?