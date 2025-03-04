Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Did 15-year old Mason Disick father a child? Kourtney Kardashian shuts down rumours but fans are wilding with memes

ByAalokitaa Basu
Mar 04, 2025 10:20 PM IST

The drama really just never ends with the Kardashian clan! This time it's Kourtney Kardashian, her first-born Mason Disick and a potential grandchild?!

In a rather rare occurrence, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share a lengthy statement, addressing a rather raucous rumour that has been flooding the internet. The eldest daughter of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kourtney is mother to 15-year old Mason Disick, her first child with former partner Scott Disick.

The internet is convinced that Kourtney Kardashian is a grandmother(Photos: Instagram)
The internet is convinced that Kourtney Kardashian is a grandmother(Photos: Instagram)

Now Mason has had quite the reputation of using his social media accounts to candidly let onlookers in on things that maybe the family would very much like to keep under wraps. Though his public presence has severely whittled over the years, the latest internet fiasco happens to be speculations about him — mind you, all of 15-years old — having fathered a child.

Though Kourtney has usually been the most unbothered, even when it came to some of the family's biggest scandals, the buck clearly stops for her with her children. In a lengthy statement, not only did she rubbish the rumours but also reminded all those speculating, that they were actually engaging in slander with regards to a minor. Her statement read, "I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not. Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies. And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone".

The internet however, never ceases to act wild. Reactions and memes continue to pool in on the possibility of 15-year old Mason being a father to a 1-year old and Kourtney potentially being a grandmother!

Do you think the internet has gone too far with this one?

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On