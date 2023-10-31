K-pop artiste Aoora: I would love to visit India to celebrate Diwali, Holi

K-pop artiste Aoora recently visited India for his concerts and took time out to go around some of the most beautiful cities of the country, including the National Capital. While taking a stroll in India Gate, the K-pop artiste tells us how much he is in love with the country. “I got to visit several cities like Varanasi, Lucknow, Hyderabad and now delhi and each experience has been better than the other. If you ask me, which one was the best, I really will have no answer. But one thing I noticed everywhere and admired is the spirituality. People here are very spiritual,” says the singer, who has collaborated with Sa Re Ga Ma for recreating a series of old Hindi classics.

Aoora is excited for several collaborations that he is doing with Indian artistes.

He goes on to share how he loved visiting temples of the city. “I saw people with folded hands, meditating and being at peace. This is something you don’t find in Korea and that’s why there is so much stress in the lives of Korean people.”

He wishes to spend more time in the country and be part of the festivals, for which the country is known for. “My last trip to India gave me an opportunity to witness the grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi. People gathering in huge numbers to sing and dance, while fulling their religious obligations was something new to me and it indeed fascinated me. I would love to come again and witness Holi- the festival of colours as well as Diwali, since both these are the two biggest festivals of the country,” shares the K-pop artistes, as he flaunts his ethnic wear that he especially donned for his visit to India Gate.

As we wrap up the conversation, Aoora tells us about his meetings with Indian artistes, knowing more about the country’s music and willingness to collaborate with several of his favourite celebs. He goes on, “I would love to sing for an SRK movie someday. That would be like a dream come true. Apart from that, I really like the regional music of the country. Be it punjabi, which is high on energy, or Tamil, which is melodious, I am a fan of Indian music and hence would like to collaborate with Indian artistes to create something fresh for Indian as well as Korean audience."

