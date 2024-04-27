Krishna Mukherjee says dues not paid by show's producer, was locked in a room: Got into depression, personal life f****d

Krishna Mukherjee's Instagram post on Friday night certainly spread like wildfire. The accusations she has levelled against the makers of her show Shubh Shagun range from non payment of fees, to even being locked inside her makeup room. Krishna Mukherjee

Talking to HT City, she says it all happened in 2020, "Doing this show was the worst decision of my life. The producer Kundan Shah gave us the money for two months, after I fought. Then he stopped paying. They made us shoot for 13-14 hours but I didn't say anything. One day, I said I won't shoot until they give me my cheque. Sameer, the Head of Production and the other guy who was the executive director, started banging on the door and said 'tu kapde change karke shoot karegi'"

Mukherjee claims she was scared and went into the bathroom to change along with her help. When she tried to open the door afterwards, it was locked from the outside. "They said 'humein seedha karna aata hai, doosre show ki heroine bhi seedhi ho gayi thi' My co actor tried to open the door saying they can't do this to a girl, but they again locked it. A girl from the writer's team came and opened, and told me to take my bag and leave. But then those guys started saying 'dekhte hain gaadi kaise nikalegi, gate band karo' I was shivering, and somehow reached my car, looking back repeatedly in case they were following me," she adds. Mukherjee further claims that the reason she decided to speak up about this now is her chase of the producer for her dues didn't materialise into anything for over a year now.

Kundan, on the other hand, has posted a lengthy accusation towards Mukherjee instead on Instagram.

Asked what is her next step going to be, she quips, "I have no idea. Itna time anxiety aur depression hua, my personal was f****d because of all this. I am feeling so bad, main ruki kyun hui thi uss show mein, waiting for what. I didn't quit even after the incident, and the producer fooled me. I told them clearly that those two people will not come on set again, but only after a week, they were there. I reminded the team, to which I was told 'we don't have much team, kya karein' I still continued shooting. Kundan Singh ne saara mujhe pe daal diya ki meri wajah se show band ho gaya. He is lying in his Insta post."