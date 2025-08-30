Sachet-Parampara hit back at plagiarism claims over Kriti Sanon's viral song Raanjhan; announce legal action

The plagiarism controversy around Kriti Sanon and Kajol’s Do Patti (2024) track Raanjhan has taken a sharp turn. In a new interview, composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, popularly known as Sachet-Parampara, have strongly denied accusations made by international music producer KMKZ, insisting the song is their original creation. They have also revealed that legal action is now being pursued against the allegations. Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur; Kriti Sanon

Parampara clarified, “Whoever is claiming to have produced the music for Raanjhan is making false allegations, aimed only at gaining unnecessary popularity. We have shared the original music files and piano scores with YouTube, Spotify, and other streaming platforms, which proves that our work is original. The F sharp scale chord progression is generic and can be used in multiple major-scale songs. Chords like F sharp, E flat minor, and D flat can be put together by any composer if they're making a song on the F sharp major scale.” She added that KMKZ’s request to strike down the song had already been rejected after “major platforms reviewed our original file.”

The duo were firm in defending their decade-long reputation, asserting that they have never relied on plagiarism. “Our lawyers have taken this matter to court now. We will be filing a defamation case against them for hampering our long-earned goodwill in the music industry. Such misleading acts/claims by anyone will not be tolerated,” Parampara added, stressing that their fans’ trust remains their priority.

What were the claims made by KMKZ?

The controversy first surfaced earlier this week when KMKZ took to Instagram accusing T-Series of lifting his beat, uploaded two years ago, for Raanjhan. In the video, he said, “I produced the number one song in India and I didn't even know about it. Here's what happened. So, I'm a music producer. I sell beats online and I go by KMKZ… I posted this beat about 2 years ago. And then fast forward to just recently, someone sent me this message saying that they found a song and they recognised the piano as one of my beats and they didn't see me credited. So, they wanted me to know about it.”

He went on to allege that despite multiple emails to the label and the artists, he received no response. “I see that it has 290 million streams on Spotify. And if you look at the credits for the song, you can see that it's from T-Series… So, I start sending emails. I emailed the artist. I emailed everybody at T-Series that I could find and I got zero response from anybody. So, I don't really know what to do now because they pretty much just ripped the beat off of YouTube and didn't contact me or pay me or credit me or anything. And now they have a number one song on Indian Billboard,” he claimed, before adding, “There’s so many stories of producers getting ripped off nowadays but man 300m streams and number 1 on billboard is crazy. I DEMAND A PLAQUE.”

Notably, this is not the first plagiarism row for the Do Patti album. Earlier this year, Kolkata-based music producer Rajarshi Mitter had accused the team of lifting his composition for the track Maiyya and even served a legal notice.

About Do Patti

Do Patti marked Kriti's first dual role on screen. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, the thriller stars Kajol as a police inspector in the hill town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where an attempted murder investigation unravels the secrets of twin sisters played by Kriti.