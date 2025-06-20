Kruti Gandhi Sarda becomes first Indian to win at Indonesia Tango Championship, ranks third in the Social Category

Mumbai-based tango dancer Kruti Gandhi Sarda became the first Indian to win at the recently concluded Indonesia Championship Preliminaries that saw almost 100 dancers competing. “It was thrilling to be recognised as a tango dancer on the global stage,” says Kruti, adding, “Tango has given me so much — community, purpose, and artistic expression. So, being able to represent India was truly humbling. I stood third in the Social Category.” Kruti Gandhi Sarda during the championship; (right) after the win

It was an improvisational format, where she had to dance to three different songs with three different partners. Sharing how representing India kept her motivated, the dancer says, “There was a sense of responsibility and a lot of adrenaline. Winning was extra special as it was the first time any Indian won on a global platform.”

Did she see the win coming? “No, I didn’t. But I knew I had done well and there was a good feeling at the end of it,” says Kruti, 39, adding that she hopes her win will inspire more people to take to tango. “It is still a niche and yet to reach the masses. But it’s growing steadily. I’m actively working to grow the tango community in India,” she ends.