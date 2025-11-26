Kunicka Sadanand calls Farhana Bhat Bigg Boss 19 winner, reacts to Salman Khan’s ‘fasad Ki jad’ tag

Kunicka Sadanand’s journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house has come to an end. While the actor maintains that winning the trophy was never her motto, her stay in the house was nothing less than a drama-filled rollercoaster. From being tagged a “flipper” to Salman Khan calling her “Fasad ki Jad” (root of chaos) during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kunicka looks back at her journey as “wholesome” and a complete game changer. Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna and Kunicka

Disagreeing with Salman’s “Fasad ki Jad” tag, she clarifies that her actions were often misrepresented. “I don’t remember the exact incident, but I do remember Salman giving me that tag. It was only because I was providing content. I never tried to create trouble,” she explains, adding that many conflicts escalated due to situational pressure and miscommunication within the game. “Even when I announced that the housemates should not fight, it still happened.”

She further elaborates, “In that moment, you don’t realise what’s going on. Cameras are rolling, emotions are high. I was just trying to get people to do their duties or maintain discipline—not ignite conflict.” Speaking about how certain confrontations were exaggerated, particularly her role in passing information that led to a conflict between Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Mallik, she adds, “It was never to instigate anything. Sometimes the context gets lost, and you become an easy target.”

Ask her who she sees lifting the trophy, and Kunicka replies, “Pranit would be a good fit to win the show, but the trophy is going to Kashmir—Farhana shall lift it.”

Explaining her choice, she shares, “Even though our relationship was volatile, I believe she deserves it. She’s had a long emotional journey and has grown immensely inside the house.”

Listing her top five contestants, she sayPranit More, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna and Farhana.”

Kunicka concludes by highlighting how she feels Gaurav is performing rather than being himself in the show: “The Gaurav in the house is Anuj Kapadia from Anupamaa, not the real Gaurav.”