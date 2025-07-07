Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot: Smriti Irani aka Tulsi’s 1st look out; fans say ‘Anupamaa ka bura time shuru’

Once upon a time, in the land of television, there was a soap opera which emerged as a cultural phenomenon, enjoyed by multiple generations. Yes, we are talking about Ekta Kapoor’s unforgettable TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. A big reason why the series became so iconic is that it wasn’t just entertainment, it was a shared experience for many viewers. So when it was announced that Tulsi and Mihir are returning with a reboot 25 years later, fans were here for it! Much to the delight of netizens, politician and actor Smriti Irani’s first look as Tulsi Virani has leaked online ahead of the show's release. Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa

From 2000 to 2008, Smriti Irani ruled television. She won the Best actor award five consecutive times and was also TV's highest paid female actor back then. But most importantly, Smriti made a place in our hearts as Tulsi bahu opposite actor Amar Upadhyay aka Mihir. Well, her first look for the show’s reboot will hit you with a wave of nostalgia. In the leaked picture, Smriti is seen wearing a maroon saree with a golden zari border along with a big red bindi on her forehead. She’s sporting heavy jewellery and has her hair in a bun with a side-parting and sindoor. Smriti aka Tulsi looks gorgeous and fans could not have agreed more.

Some did wonder if this picture was AI generated, but a majority showered love. For instance, one fan shared, “Wow. Nostalgia. With Tulsi’s return, childhood just knocked again. 🕰️,” whereas another wrote, “Pyaari lag rahi hai tulsi mihir virani so pretty 😍 ❤️ 🙌🏻 💖 🧿 💫 🌟 ✨.” A comment read, “Aaj bhi waise he lagti hai jaise pehle lagti thi 😍 Sundar,” whereas another social media user stated, “Once again she is back to rule in television industry.” Meanwhile, others took jibes at Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa, which is one of the biggest series on television right now. One such netizen claimed, “Tulsi aagyi matlab Anupama ka bura time shuru hogya ab,” whereas another wrote, “Anupama ko band karo aur iss show ko 10 pm dedo accha hoga.” A comment even read, “Replace Anupama plzzz.”

We are now eagerly waiting for makers to drop Mihir aka Amar Upadhyay’s first look!