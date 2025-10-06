Lakshya Lalwani reveals how he cracked the audition process for Bollywood films: ‘I feel like I shouldn’t say this…’

In the year-old video, Lalwani credited his success to his “zidh,” or stubbornness. During the conversation, Ranveer asked him how he got through the auditions for Kill (2023). “So they have this process where you have to send your introduction, like: ‘Hi, my name is Lakshaya, I’m 25 years old, and these are my profiles. I did all that and then I reached there,’” Lakshay explained. Ranveer then probed further: “But still, how did you crack this? Because there are a lot of people out there who are trying to get opportunities. Those who have talent and are willing to work hard. What’s different about you?”

Lakshya Lalwani is a name on everyone’s lips right now. The actor, who recently made waves with Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood , has steadily climbed the ladder in an industry known for its cut-throat competition and long, gruelling auditions. In a throwback interview with Ranveer Allahabadia (aka BeerBiceps), Lalwani revealed how he managed to crack the audition process in the first place.

To this, Lalwani replied, “I am stubborn, zhid hair bohot zyada and self-belief bhi bohot zyada hai. I feel like, I shouldn’t say this, but what I can do and the hard work that I can do — other people might have more talent than me, they might look better than me, their voice might be better than mine, but I take utmost pride in the fact that I’m a hard worker. I will give my life, I will die for this. Can you die for this? If it's a yes, then come. If no, then leave.”

Lalwani spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office Lalwani’s dedication seems to be paying off. Recently, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai office of acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, sparking speculation about potential upcoming projects. Similar sightings of other emerging actors, including Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday, suggest that Bhansali is actively scouting fresh talent.

Lakshay has already made a mark with his portrayal of Aasmaan Singh in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a series produced by Aryan Khan that explores the challenges faced by newcomers in the glamorous but competitive world of Bollywood. The series also features cameo appearances from top stars such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.