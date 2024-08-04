'Love' in the time of social media: Celebs can shell out 50 for 100 positive, praising comments!

"Koi bhi main jab dekhti hu na social media par galti se koi bhi tareef kar leta hai na toh yeh bolte rehte hain ki ‘Yeh toh iska PR hoga, yeh toh iska...' Main bolti hu ‘Nahi itna budget nahi hai ki main logon se tareef karwaun',"- these were the words of Janhvi Kapoor in a recent interview. But what is she talking about? Is 'paid love' available for your social media profiles, apart from number of just likes? More importantly- is it that expensive? It is very easy and cheap to buy positive comments on social media for a celeb’s profile.

As we dig in, we realise it costs as much as a roadside plate of the humble Maggi, for 100 positive, praise-filled comments!

Right from the kind of followers, to the kind of comments public figures or even normal people can receive on their profiles- everything is up for grabs at the right price.

EVERYTHING'S FAIR IN WORK AND WAR?

Viren Vesuwala, a PR and social media professional, shares examples of celebrities not only paying to get praised, they also it to put contemporaries down, "Sometime back, there was an actress trolled for a comment in an interview on how difficult her professional journey has been. A lot had to be done to salvage the situation by ensuring a positive sentiment around it. Prima facie some actresses may come across as very good friends. But there have been instances where an actress has orchestrated negative publicity on her contemporary actress's social media posts - all in the name of competition."

WHAT'S THE RATE CARD

A source who has worked closely with a host of celebs reveals that the prices are extremely low, so it is of course not unaffordable for even normal, salary earning people, "You will laugh. The rate card is ₹50 for 100 positive comments! Agar aapko 5000 followers chahiye, ₹800 mein ho jaata hai."

Even that has brackets now, the source continues, "One category is temporary followers, the cheapest, they will disappear any time. Then there are normal, standard followers who exist for four-five months, and then the most expensive stay on your profile and are permanent. Agar comments bhi genuine chahiye form legit usernames, uske rate cards alag hain."

IMAGE IS EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING IS IMAGE

Trade expert Atul Mohan says everything is done to create a certain perception about stars, but it's mainly the newer generation. "The older generation of stars, unko pata hi nahi kise chalta hai. Some agency will tell them 'aisa kar denge', it's a racket to buy comments. They have to increase viewership for their posts, because how else would they justify so many millions of follwoers, and less engagement. Kuchh interaction toh dikhana padhega. A chunk of it are bot comments. Social media pe aaj kuchh bhi genuine nahi hai."

IT'S ALL AN ACT

Another PR professional says they even get fake spottings done to ensure up and coming celebs get covered, "We have sent cameramen for these clients who are willing to pay good money, and he/she does everything- right from requesting the person to pose, to asking them to stop. The famous paps are then paid to post it, they aren't willing to send cameramen to cover these people."

Manish Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Digiosmosis, remarks, "I would not know how rampant this practice is. But if asked whether there's a provision, yes it exists. There's enough of a market and ecosystem. It is not just for celebs. It happens for many social media pages even belonging to companies and production houses. Our company has handled it for over 150 films and actors. Our clients usually are streaming platforms, who are strict with their policies. They obviously look for a campaign in the right way. We did it for Crew, but we are not into the business of trying to manipulate things."