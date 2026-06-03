Maa Behen star Madhuri Dixit remembers her time in Denver: ‘They didn't know who I was, I was Mrs. Nene there’

Actor Madhuri Dixit was recently in Delhi along with her Maa Behen co-stars Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga for an edition of HT City’s Stars In The City. During the visit, Madhuri opened up about her time in Denver, Colorado, where she relocated for over a decade, shortly after getting married to cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene. The actor moved back to Mumbai with her husband and two sons, Arin and Ryan, in 2011.

Madhuri Dixit during HT City’s Stars In The City

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During the Stars in the City contest, a winner asked Madhuri if being such a big celebrity she ever wished to go to a general store and indulge in something as common as golgappe. Hearing this, Madhuri replied, “Karti hoon main. Haan, dheere se, hat pehen ke… pata bhi nahi chalta hai logon ko, because I take a non-descript car, I go there and then I quickly eat and come.” When Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, asked if the actor found pleasure in a little bit of anonymity, Madhuri shared, “In Denver it was much nicer because there were less Indians there. Where I lived, there were mostly Americans and for a long time they didn't know who I was. We didn't even tell them. I was Mrs. Nene there, a surgeon's wife. I had my kids, I go to school, I drop them off and all that.”

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Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit at the HT office

{{^usCountry}} Remembering an anecdote, the actor shared, “Ek din ek gaadi aa rahi thi, ruk rahi thi mere ghar ke paas, phir gol jaake phir aise. My neighbor called me. Wahan darr rehta hai ki somebody's trying to rob someone, toh woh ghar pe dhayan rakhte hai. She says aise gaadi aa rahi hai, shall I call the cops? I said no, no, please don't call the cops! It's okay. And then mujhe batana pada, I'm a celebrity and that's why maybe they are trying to get a glimpse of me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Remembering an anecdote, the actor shared, “Ek din ek gaadi aa rahi thi, ruk rahi thi mere ghar ke paas, phir gol jaake phir aise. My neighbor called me. Wahan darr rehta hai ki somebody's trying to rob someone, toh woh ghar pe dhayan rakhte hai. She says aise gaadi aa rahi hai, shall I call the cops? I said no, no, please don't call the cops! It's okay. And then mujhe batana pada, I'm a celebrity and that's why maybe they are trying to get a glimpse of me.” {{/usCountry}}

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Madhuri went on to share how her time abroad was liberating, as she was free and could do anything she wanted. The actor said, “I enjoyed so much me-time with the kids wahan pe, when they were growing up, I enjoyed that too. Also it was a big part of my dream for my own life. For me it was very important that I have a husband who I love, and kids. So, for me I was living a dream there, I enjoyed every little bit of it.”

Up next, Madhuri will be seen as Rekha alongside Jaya and Sushma aka Triptii and Dharna in Netflix’s upcoming film Maa Behen. The Suresh Triveni directorial is set to release on June 4.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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