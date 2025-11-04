Madhuri Dixit under fire for arriving 3 hours late on Canada tour, giving ‘lacklustre interview’ instead of dancing

A few days ago, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit announced that she’s setting out for an international tour, across USA and Canada. Sharing the news on social media, the actor and dancer wrote, “Can’t wait to connect with all my fans and bring an unforgettable celebration of dance, music, and memories - straight from the heart ❤️See you soon!” Well, the tour started off in Toronto, Canada on November 2. Many fans booked their tickets and rushed to The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto to witness Madhuri’s magic live. But according to many social media users, audiences were left disappointed.

Many fans who attended Madhuri Dixit’s first concert in Toronto have left their reviews in the comment section of posts shared by organisers. According to these posts, Madhuri was apparently late for the show. She has been accused of leaving early, not apologising for the delay and giving an interview instead of a dance performance, which many audience members expected. One such angry comment read, “Disappointed is truly an understatement. The promoters knew exactly what they were doing when they put together a show featuring the Queen of Dance — Madhuri Dixit — and yet, she didn’t perform a single dance number. They knew the audience expected to see her dance — even just a few short semi-classical or Bollywood pieces — and instead delivered a poorly organized event that ended with a lacklustre interview. As someone who has trained under her late Guruji, Pandit Birju Maharaj, a phenomenal artist and human being, it was deeply disappointing that he wasn’t even mentioned. His name is synonymous with Kathak, and omitting him from a show connected to Madhuri was a missed opportunity to honour the legacy that shaped her artistry. The opening acts were weak, choreography poor, and the costumes looked like they came straight from Shein. The entire production lacked class, structure, and artistry — and honestly, many were left asking what on earth was she wearing?”

Another internet user claimed, “It was so disappointing, like alot of the promotion reels and photos shows as if it was going to be a concert. On them she was dancing and people were clapping. People spent hundreds of dollars to see unknown artists basically. Bringing their families, dressing up for what we all thought was going to be a night to remember of dance with a legendary actress. It was so poorly organized, people were frustrated and upset. It cant be that almost everyone who came there were wrong for thinking it was an actual concert. The marketing mislead almost everyone there.” Another review read, “Madhuri came at 10:00pm at a 7:30pm show and just stayed for an hour. No apology or acknowledgement from anyone on the delay. Btw there was no dance performance (by madhuri), just some hook steps during a half assed talk show - false advertising. It was a talk show with Madhuri !!! Some C grade singers from 8pm to 10pm...no one famous...just round the corner singers that perform at your distant cousins dholki/sangeet - no one you would know. 1 dance performance by a trio, and was hosted by Shalin Bhinot, a big boss contestant with a sense of humour of a plant. NO PRODUCTION VALUE. Peope left before the show ended. Madhuri...if your name is attached to a show...please have your team go through production/program. WTF was that. Waste of money. -100/10.”

Madhuri has not yet broken her silence over this controversy. But the comment section of her post announcing the concert has been turned off.

Well, this is not the first time that an Indian celebrity made headlines for turning up late to a live concert: