Maidaan actor Abhilash Thapliyal: Now, I can call Mumbai my home, and my karambhumi

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal is over the moon after receiving positive feedback for his role as a sharp-witted sports commentator in Maidaan. Post this success, buying a house in Mumbai comes as a cherry on top for him. Abhilash Thapliyal

Making Mumbai his home, the 36-year-old actor, who is known for his roles in Kennedy (2023) and Blurr (2022), recently moved to Andheri with a 3BHK sea-facing apartment.

After purchasing the property, Thapliyal, along with his wife Anubhooti Panda (corporate professional), decided to turn the complex into “an extension of themselves”. Taking charge of the decor, the couple has copiously decorated their home with caricatures and favourite art, including a DIY coffee table which was recycled from an old scooter that belonged to Thapliyal’s late father.

“It (Mumbai) has been my karmabhoomi for quite a few years. Buying a place in the city give me an anchor to stay here for a longer period of time. Now, this has become my home,” Thapliyal tells us.

He further adds how the couple wanted to buy a property with a balcony. “I come from Delhi where balconies are not uncommon. But this is not the same in Mumbai. So, our only benchmark for buying a house was a balcony.”

The actor, who took out a loan for the purchase recalls feeling “anxious”. But he adds how it’s not the be-all and end-all of his endeavours. “People are reacting to the news [of buying a house] as if I have climbed the final ladder of success. But I don’t think that buying a good car, house or phone reflects the success of an artiste. However, good projects do reflect success, and that is what I will strive to do,” he ends.