‘Main maasi ban gayi’: Rakhi Sawant buys toys for Deepika Padukone’s daughter in Dubai; fans laud her golden heart

On September 8, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with their first child, a beautiful baby girl. Soon after they shared the news on social media with their friends and fans, many well-wishers showered the comment section with love and blessings. Indian business mogul Mukesh Ambani even visited the new parents and their newborn daughter at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Well, actor and controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has now extended warm wishes to the couple. In a viral video, she bought gifts for Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter. Rakhi Sawant buys gifts in Dubai for Deepika Padukone's newborn daughter

In the clip, which she has also shared on her official Instagram handle, Rakhi excitedly says, “Hey Ranveer Singh (blows kisses)! Deepika! Main maasi ban gayi, aakhir. Deepika, yaad hai Deepika Padukone, hum saath mein dance class kiye, saath mein career start kiye. Aap badi star ban gayi, biwi ban gayi, ab toh maa ban gayi.” Rakhi goes on to buy dolls, a 3 in 1 baby carrier, a stroller and a baby blanket among other gifts from a mall in Dubai. She looks quite stylish with her blonde curls, dressed in a fitted animal print scoop neck t-shirt paired with black cargo pants.

Of course, there were some trolls in the comment section who dropped nasty messages, such as: “Ise kehte hai , begani delivery mein jobless Rakhi deewani”, and, “Deepika be like : Please mere ghar mat anna wahi se dekha do😂.” But a majority of comments were from fans. For instance, one social media user gushed, “Maturity is realising Rakhi has a golden heart! And she is spreading so much love around!! One day she will also get all this love back!!!”, whereas another comment read: “Rakhi Sawant Dil ki to bahut acchi hai sabka achcha karne ki sochti rahti hai per bichari ko koi nahin samajhta 😔😔😔☺️☺️☺️☺️❤️❤️❤️.” Lauding her style, an internet user pointed out: “She has become pretty and all snatched after her breakup”, whereas another fan shared, “😍saaf dil ki h yaar, sabke liye khush ho jati h😂😍.”

Well, we can’t wait to witness Rakhi’s reunion with Deepika and Ranveer, as well as her pictures with their newborn baby girl.