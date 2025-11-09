Mandira Bedi on World Cup win: I can’t get over it, proud to see the team setting milestones for women’s sport

Actor and television personality Mandira Bedi, one of the first female faces of cricket broadcasting in India, is still basking in the joy of India’s historic cricket Women’s World Cup victory. “I can’t get over the win,” she smiles, calling it a culmination of decades of grit and growth. Actor and television personality Mandira Bedi (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

“To just 20-25 people in the stadiums for their tournaments all these years to a full house at DY Patil Stadium, after a comprehensive defeat against Australia and then South Africa, the Indian women’s cricket team has come a long way,” she says. “I feel so proud and joyful to see them setting milestones for women’s sport in the country.”

Mandira admits the magnitude of the achievement is still sinking in. “The feeling is settling slowly,” she says. “Seeing them everywhere, getting the recognition they truly deserve, becoming household names, and receiving the rewards they’ve earned, it’s heartwarming.”

The victory has also brought back stories of Mandira’s early support for women’s cricket in the 2000s. Between 2003 and 2005, she had quietly contributed funds to help the team when they struggled for resources. “This news has made me a bit embarrassed because it’s two decades old,” she confesses. “The team needed help at that time, and I just did what I could with whatever funds I had,” she adds.

She recalls lobbying for better infrastructure and support: “I remember meeting Jagmohan Dalmiya, the then BCCI chief, and discussing the merger of WCA and BCCI. Back then, the players didn’t even have money to host tournaments or travel for matches. I didn’t think , I just acted.”

Mandira says her contribution stayed out of the news for a reason: “It was never done for publicity. Sadly, no one was interested in women’s cricket back then; it didn’t even get a two-by-two space in newspapers.”

Now that the story has resurfaced, she believes it’s time to celebrate the team’s journey properly: “Someone should write a book or make a documentary on this incredible rise of women’s cricket in India. People finally want to know their story, and that can only strengthen the future of the game.”

Having recently interacted with members of the winning squad, Mandira says she remains a fan first. “My work keeps me connected with the players. I recently met Smriti, Jemimah, and Shafali, and I’ll be meeting them again soon,” she shares, adding, “I can’t wait to tell Harmanpreet Kaur that she’s the lady version of MS Dhoni, or better still, her own brand of calm and cool.”