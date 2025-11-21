Mastiii 4 X Review: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani’s film ‘delivers what it promised’, say fans

Back in 2004, actors Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani came together for the first time for the film Masti . The genre of adult comedy was still new in the country, but the storyline and the hilarious performances left a lasting impact on audiences. 21 years later, the iconic trio returned to the silver screen today as Meet, Prem and Amar with the fourth instalment in the franchise, titled Mastiii 4 . Did it manage to win hearts like the superhit sequel Grand Masti (2013) or will it meet the same fate that the third part Great Grand Masti (2016), which was a box office bomb, witnessed? Well, audiences’ verdict is now out.

Milap Zaveri’s film Mastiii 4 has received mixed reviews. But the audience believes that the adult comedy delivers what was promised. One such internet user, who watched the first day show, shared, “#Mastiii4 Movie Review: Trio Of Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh & Aftab Shivdasani Returns With Wild, Pun-Filled Chaos In This Unapologetic Massy Entertainer! What’s Good: No-holds-barred attempt at dishing out fare for this genre. What’s Bad: Cringe on quite a few occasions,” whereas another Twitter review read, “Adult comedies rarely get the tone right. This one does. It’s silly but never irritating. Might end up being the BIGGEST in the franchise. #Mastiii4.”

Another netizen shared, “#Mastiii4 Is Not Path-Breaking But Delivers What It Promised To (⭐⭐⭐🌟) The Mastiii franchise has always thrived on disorder, but 'Mastiii 4' is the first installment that seems genuinely curious about how chaos works. Milap Zaveri brings a small but significant shift: he treats the narrative not as a dumping ground for gags but as a machine whose clumsiness can be amusing if arranged thoughtfully. The plot — a pursuit of a “Love Visa” that is barely explained and rarely justified — is less important than the opportunities it creates for the trio to dismantle their own lives with elaborate confidence.” The review further read, “Zaveri’s screenplay is still absurd, but it now observes continuity. A joke introduced early returns later with an altered meaning; an argument in one scene quietly influences the rhythm of the next. Even when the humour falters, it falters with intention rather than confusion. In the end, Mastiii 4 does not reinvent anything — nor does it pretend to. It respects the world it builds, however silly that world may be.”

After reading these reviews, are you planning to watch Mastiii 4 in theatres this weekend?