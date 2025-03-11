Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Matthew McConaughey on six-year hiatus from acting: 'Needed to write my own story'

BySamarth Goyal
Mar 11, 2025 04:49 PM IST

After six years away from live-action roles, Matthew McConaughey is stepping back into the spotlight with The Rivals of Amziah King

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey is back. After stepping away from live-action roles for six years, the Academy Award-winning actor made his return with The Rivals of Amziah King, which released on OTT on Monday.

Matthew McConaughey returns to acting with The Rivals of Amziah King
Matthew McConaughey returns to acting with The Rivals of Amziah King

His absence from the screen wasn’t a retreat but a deliberate pause—one that saw him pen his memoir, Greenlights, lend his voice to films like Sing 2, and focus on family life. Now, as he steps back in front of the camera, McConaughey admits the transition was not entirely seamless.

“I needed to write my own story, direct my own story on the page,” he explained, reflecting on his time away.

However, returning to a live-action role after such a long break came with its challenges. The last time audiences saw him in a leading role was in 2019’s The Gentlemen, a Guy Ritchie crime drama where he played an American expat navigating the London underworld. The film was a critical and commercial success, but McConaughey chose to put acting on hold shortly after. And so, his return with The Rivals of Amziah King has been nothing short of a rediscovery.

“I remembered a couple of things. One, how much I truly enjoy performing. Two, I remembered, hey, McConaughey, you’re pretty damn good at this. And three, I remembered that acting is a vacation for me, and what I mean by vacation is that when I’m performing, it’s my singular focus,” he shared.

McConaughey also credited his wife for supporting his decision to return, recalling how she reassured him as he left for work: “Go kick some ass. I got the kiddos. We’re good.” This unwavering support, combined with the sheer joy of acting, made his comeback all the more fulfilling.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On