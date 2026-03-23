Milind Soman on facing backlash over his 26-year age gap with Ankita Konwar: ‘It didn’t bother me but…’

When Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot on April 22, 2018, their relationship instantly became a talking point. With Soman born in 1965 and Konwar in 1991, the 26-year age gap drew attention, curiosity, and at times, criticism. Over the years, however, the couple has consistently maintained that their bond is rooted in understanding and mutual respect.

Dealing with trolls and public scrutiny In a recent interaction with Zoom, the conversation around their relationship has often extended to social media, where unsolicited opinions followed closely. In a recent interaction, Soman addressed how the trolling phase impacted them — particularly Ankita.

“It didn’t bother me. It would have bothered Ankita because her experience was limited. We discussed it. I told her that they don’t know who you are and they don’t know who I am, so whatever they say is their opinion and she understood it very quickly, big credit to her," he said.

He added that their strong connection helped them move past the noise with ease. “After that she wasn’t bothered about it and I think that’s also because of the closeness of our relationship. Today there is much more approval of our relationship. Not that we need it. It is just nice to see. People are comfortable with the fact that it has lasted 13 long years," he continued.

‘We come from different worlds…’ Milind has often acknowledged the differences between them, not as obstacles, but as defining elements of their relationship. From age and upbringing to culture and lifestyle, the contrasts are significant. “She’s 26 years younger than me, so obviously there is a huge difference in the way she thinks, in her upbringing and the environment she grew up in. The ideas that she has are all different and incredible," he said.

Highlighting their cultural diversity, he shared, “She’s Assamese and I am Maharashtrian, and we are as different as anything can be. We come from different generations, different parts of the world, with different languages and different food habits. Yet the fact that we have managed to find each other and find that space in which we merge our thoughts, emotions and our spirits, that is something very special. I can say that my life has only become better because of her."