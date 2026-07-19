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Mirzapur actor Mohitt Maalik on his journey: You win some, you lose some—That’s the nature of our work

Celebrating his role in the Mirzapur teaser, Mohitt Maalik reflects on lost opportunities like Force 3 and the industry's shift toward OTT

Updated on: Jul 19, 2026 05:15 PM IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Mohitt Maalik is riding high on the reaction to his appearance in the Mirzapur-The Movie teaser while candidly reflecting on losing Force 3, “You win some, you lose some, and that’s the nature of our work.”

Mohitt Maalik
Mohitt Maalik

Talking about the missed opportunity, he shares, “I was about to be part of Force 3; I was almost in the project. Things were almost locked, I was there on board, but then Harshvardhan (Rane) came in. The makers made their choice and it’s absolutely okay. But I really wanted to be part of it, especially just to work with John Abraham. We have all watched the prequels, and they are remembered for clean action and storytelling.”

While the role ultimately went to someone else, he adds, “The outcome has been that John has been recommending me everywhere (laughs); it’s really amazing to know him personally now. We will be doing something soon; I have been manifesting it.”

Mohitt views his recent departure from a television show as a necessary step. “OTT has taken over urban audiences. Mujhe jin logo ke saath kaam karna hai, woh waha nahi hai, and jin logo ko apna kaam dikhana hai, sadly woh bhi waha nahi hain ab, though it still pays the best in the business and offers a huge comfort zone. I remember pre-COVID, people used to watch television largely; now, the time isn’t there, so actors have to branch out.”

The actor is happy, currently riding the wave of anticipation surrounding his next project. “I am happy with the reaction to the Mirzapur teaser, and it has made us restless; in a few hours, it broke the internet, we were everywhere. The praise coming my way feels amazing."

Recalling his first day of shooting, he notes, “It’s funny that the last scene of the film was my first scene, and that too with the OG, Pankaj (Triapathi)ji. It was just magical to share a frame with him and Ali (Fazal). That scene with Pankaj ji was a game-changer for me.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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