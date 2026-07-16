Miss Diva Supranational Avni Gupta: I take India's spirit of hospitality to Poland

Miss Diva Supranational 2025 Avni Gupta is currently in Poland, representing India and vying for the Miss Supranational 2026 crown. And she insists that having the name ‘India’ across her chest raise the stakes of the competition for her. “Representing India is an honour and a profound responsibility and carrying the name of India on my shoulders on a global stage, is something that I have dreamt since I was a kid. Living that dream in real life feels surreal,” she says.

Miss Diva Supranational 2025 Avni Gupta (Photo: Riya Bajaj)

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Having worked as an auditor before getting into the world of pageantry, the 22-year-old hails from Agra and coming from the home of Taj Mahal, she asserts that hospitality is inbuilt in her. “Being from Agra, half of my relatives used to come just to visit Taj Mahal and we would host them. So this spirit of hospitality is something that I have imbibed since childhood. I've seen my family being hospitable and in my family, it's a big deal that if someone comes to our home, we make sure that they eat the best food and visit the best places. I carry that spirit to Poland, and I'll make sure that the delegates and the organisation get to experience that through me,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of her reign, Avni Gupta got to work on her Ground Up initiative, Beyond Sight Beyond Limits, where she works with visually impaired children. And the experience has changed her as a person. “I provide them career counselling, mentorship, and collaborate with NGOs. When I was first interacting with the children, I was quite nervous wondering if I would be able to connect with them. But it became a memorable experience because I got to learn that no matter what disability that you might have, you can live your life to the fullest,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of her reign, Avni Gupta got to work on her Ground Up initiative, Beyond Sight Beyond Limits, where she works with visually impaired children. And the experience has changed her as a person. “I provide them career counselling, mentorship, and collaborate with NGOs. When I was first interacting with the children, I was quite nervous wondering if I would be able to connect with them. But it became a memorable experience because I got to learn that no matter what disability that you might have, you can live your life to the fullest,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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This year marks the 10 years of crowning of Srinidhi Ramesh Shetty, who went on to star in K.G.F franchise opposite Yash. Inspired by her, Avni shares, “I am a big fan of her and I would love to see her in Poland. The milestone comes with pressure but I actually like pressure because pressure comes when there are expectations and expectations come when you are performing well.”

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Already manifesting the blue Miss Supranational crown on her head come the day of the finals on July 31, Avni shares her future plans with us. “I am not going back to corporate life again but after serving my reign as Miss Supranational, I would definitely want to pursue a career in acting as I am a Bollywood lover at heart,” she ends with a smile.