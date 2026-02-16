Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun and Srinidhi Shetty dance, celebrate Maha Shivratri together at Isha Foundation. Watch

In one of the videos, Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun was seen enjoying the performances at the celebration with her father, Raj Arjun. Tamannaah, who was seated just in front of Sara, was seen having a conversation with someone. Another video showed Tamannaah joyfully dancing while Sara watched her, and in yet another clip, Sara was seen dancing with Srinidhi Shetty. Mouni was also part of the celebrations and shared pictures on social media, enjoying the festivities with her friends.

Several film celebrities gathered at Isha Foundation to celebrate Maha Shivratri in the presence of Sadhguru. Actors Tamannaah Bhatia , Sara Arjun , Srinidhi Shetty and Mouni Roy attended the grand spiritual celebration, blending devotion with cultural festivity. While the night was marked by powerful chants, music and performances, it was the sight of Tamannaah, Sara and Srinidhi letting loose on the dance floor that truly caught everyone’s attention. Videos from the event have since surfaced online, showing the actors embracing the spiritual energy with joy and grace.

Srinidhi and Tamannaah also clicked a picture together, which surfaced online. In a video shared by Isha Foundation, Sara was heard saying, “A very happy Mahashivratri to all of you. I am having the most beautiful time. I can't really express how grateful and blessed I feel to be here and to witness so many brilliant performances so far. I can't wait for all the dancing to start.”

Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun, Mouni Roy and Srinidhi Shetty's upcoming work Tamannaah will next be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forest, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The folk thriller, directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra and backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, is scheduled to release in theatres on 15 May 2026. Sara will next be seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in lead roles along with Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in supporting roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on 19 March 2026.

Mouni will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film will also feature Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde and is scheduled to release on 5 June 2026. Srinidhi will next feature in Venkatesh-Trivikram's film titled Aadarsha Kutumam House No 47. The film is tentatively slated for summer 2026.