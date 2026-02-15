After split from Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma’s Valentine’s Day post sparks buzz around new romance

Actor Vijay Varma has once again stirred up chatter across social media, this time over his personal life. Months after reports of his split with Tamannaah Bhatia made headlines, the actor sent the rumour mill into overdrive on Valentine’s Day with a cryptic post that many social media users interpreted as a hint at a new romance. Vijay Varma was last seen in Gustaakh Ishq.

Vijay Varma’s Valentine’s Day post sparks buzz On February 14, Vijay posted an Instagram Story that immediately grabbed eyeballs. The post featured a picture of a man holding a woman’s hand, deliberately framed to keep her identity hidden and her face out of the shot. Heightening the curiosity, he captioned the post, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever,” accompanied by a red heart and a rainbow emoji.

He also tagged an Instagram handle, @khushi_ahuja, sending fans straight into detective mode. Within minutes, social media was flooded with speculation, as many began assuming that the actor may have moved on and found love once again.

However, a closer look at the tagged handle revealed that it wasn’t a genuine personal account at all, but rather a random profile seemingly created as part of the prank. The collective posts on the account read, “C***** banaya tumko (made a fool of you).”

However, it is not clear whether Vijay actually played a prank, or hinted at a new romance.