After split from Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma’s Valentine’s Day post sparks buzz around new romance
On February 14, Vijay Varma posted an Instagram Story that immediately grabbed eyeballs, and sparked buzz around new love in his life.
Actor Vijay Varma has once again stirred up chatter across social media, this time over his personal life. Months after reports of his split with Tamannaah Bhatia made headlines, the actor sent the rumour mill into overdrive on Valentine’s Day with a cryptic post that many social media users interpreted as a hint at a new romance.
Vijay Varma’s Valentine’s Day post sparks buzz
On February 14, Vijay posted an Instagram Story that immediately grabbed eyeballs. The post featured a picture of a man holding a woman’s hand, deliberately framed to keep her identity hidden and her face out of the shot. Heightening the curiosity, he captioned the post, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever,” accompanied by a red heart and a rainbow emoji.
He also tagged an Instagram handle, @khushi_ahuja, sending fans straight into detective mode. Within minutes, social media was flooded with speculation, as many began assuming that the actor may have moved on and found love once again.
However, a closer look at the tagged handle revealed that it wasn’t a genuine personal account at all, but rather a random profile seemingly created as part of the prank. The collective posts on the account read, “C***** banaya tumko (made a fool of you).”
However, it is not clear whether Vijay actually played a prank, or hinted at a new romance.
More about Vijay Varma
After a very public two-year romance that started on the sets of Lust Stories 2, reports of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s split surfaced in early 2025. The breakup was reportedly amicable, with the suffocating scrutiny of a public relationship cited as a major factor.
Later, the actor spoke about the impact of being in a ‘public relationship’ and media overexposure in an interview with Hindustan Times. He said, “The work wasn’t coming out, so the conversation was about everything else. I would have liked complete silence but that’s not possible. I have not spoken to the press since IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, not given a single interview, yet the presence is all over and it’s beyond my control.”
He was also linked to his Gustaakh Ishq co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, Fatima dismissed the rumours at the trailer launch of Aap Jaisa Koi in Mumbai in June last year. When reporters present tried to probe her about her personal life, asking if she had found such a person in her life. The actor replied, “No one is there. No good guys. They exist only in films.”
On the work front, he was last seen in Gustaakh Ishq. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Natasha Rastogi, and Jaya Bhattacharya, amongst others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
