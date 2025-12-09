Vijay Varma opens up on the impact of being in a ‘public relationship’ and media overexposure: People saw me in a…

The intrusive nature of the pap culture has been a point of discussion in the industry, and the recent comments made by actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, gave it more heed. Actor Vijay Varma returned with a project, Gustaakh Ishq, recently after a gap of 14 months since his last outing. While the gap is not much longer, Vijay used to have such frequent releases that it feels like a bigger gap, and one of the reasons behind the gap is the media exposure. Vijay Varma (Photo: Instagram)

Ask him if he took that gap deliberately because of being overexposed to the media and he agrees, “The work wasn’t coming out, so the conversation was about everything else.” Vijay Varma was in a public relationship with actor Tamannaah Bhatia that became headline grabbing topic for a while. He adds, “I would have liked complete silence but that’s not possible. I have not spoken to the press since IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, not given a single interview, yet the presence is all over and it’s beyond my control. But this is something that this generation is going to suffer from unless you live in a cave. Your decisions and your lives are being scrutinised every single day, so that’s how it is. I did need a gap, I needed more silence. But that’s something I didn’t have any control over.”