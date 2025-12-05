Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in Manish Malhotra sarees for Gustaakh Ishq promotions

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recently posted pictures on her Instagram account as she embarked on the promotions of her upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq. The actor was seen to be clad in a variety of sarees as she continued to promote her movies in full swing. Fatima Sana Shaikh wears a lilac saree by Manish Malhotra as she promotes her upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq.(Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh)

All about Fatima's looks during the promotions

The actor was seen to be clad in a variety of sarees, throughout her movie promotions.

1. Fatima was seen wearing a sheer and light fabric, seemingly an organza saree in a lilac or light purple shade, by designer Manish Malhotra.. While the saree featured an intricate embroidery of zari in gold, that ran across its borders, it also had a hint of gold hues, giving the apparel a dual tone across the main body.

The ensemble included a matching backless blouse, which featured a deep ‘V’ neckline in the front and a scooped backless cut. The overall style evoked a traditional old-school charm and elegance, with a hearty blend of tradition with a modern touch.

2. For another promotion, she was seen in a light yellow chiffon saree with a delicate border. It featured a plain body with an embellished border, appearingly with bugle beads, pearls, or sequins, that ran along its edges.

The ensemble included a matching, sleeveless, one-shoulder blouse, contributing to a modern and elegant look.

3. In another post, she chose a pristine white net saree ensemble with long-sleeved blouse made of sheer white lace fabric. It had a high, round neckline with a keyhole cutout at the chest.

4. Fatima was also seen wearing a or peach-hued saree paired with a matching blouse featuring a high, illusion neckline dotted with pearl embellishments.

5. For another promotional event, she wore a black velvet-look blouse with a cutout detail and a matching black saree with a narrow silver border across it.

6. Fatima also wore a white vintage saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She paired the look with a delicate, minimal lace blouse.

While Niharika Aggarwal, the styling head at Manish Malhotra, styled all her looks, her makeup and hair were done by Vidhi Gaurav and Disha Solanki.

About Gustaakh Ishq

Released on November 28, Gustaakh Ishq is running on theatres near you.

The movie features Fatima Sana Shaikh as Minni, who plays her role alongside Vijay Varma, who enacts the role of Nawabbuddin Saif. Other cast members include Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi.

Directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Stage5 Productions, Gustaakh Ishq marks the debut of fashion designer Manish Malhotra as a film producer.

Ahead of its release, the film premiered at the Gala Premiere section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 24, 2025.