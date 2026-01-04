Miss Diva Supranational 2025 Avni Gupta says winning fulfils her childhood dream of being called ‘India’ on global stage

While the victory is still sinking in for her, she is focused on her preparation for Miss Supranational 2026. She also acknowledges the expectations that come with the title as India has had quite a legacy at the international pageant with two former winners and a continued placement streak for almost one-and-a-half decades.

At the recent Miss Diva 2025 fashion hunt, Avni Gupta was crowned the new Miss Diva Supranational and she says winning the title is like living her childhood dream. “Since childhood, my dream was to be called India on an international platform. Winning Miss Diva has put me one step closer to that. It is a way of satisfying the 10-year-old me who always wanted this, who watched these legends like Sushmita Sen , Priyanka Chopra Jonas , Manushi Chhillar, and so many more on television live that dream. ”

“I am really liking the expectations. If people are expecting something from me, then maybe I am doing something good to carry those responsibilities on my shoulder. When you have expectations, you get that urge to give your best and be your best self,” she says.

With her win, Avni now wants to explore more modelling and acting opportunities: “We have had beauty queens like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sushmita Sen, and others who have created a legacy, and in some years, maybe I could be someone who young girls look up to.”