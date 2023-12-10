Mission Raniganj director Tinu Desai: Akshay sir will be the first choice for my films

The Rustom (2016) and Mission Raniganj director Tinu Suresh Desai is currently working on three scripts. All of them are in different genres but they have one thing common in them.

Mission Raniganj director Tinu Suresh Desai is currently working on three scripts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Having worked with Akshay (Kumar, actor) sir in two films he will always be my first choice. All three scripts are in the final stage of writing. They are written in different genres — real-life rescue mission, a family drama and an action thriller — but after locking the scripts I will be first narrating it to him. He has proved himself as an actor in almost all genres, so he I think he fits well in all the stories, so the real test for me that if he likes them and approves them,” says the 1920: London (2016) director.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

After making a real-life rescue mission that happened in 1989, he is getting lot of offers for the recent tunnel rescue operation that took place in Uttarakhand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s a coincidence that our film came in October and on November 12, the (Silkyara Bend–Barkot) tunnel collapsed. Thankfully all 41 workers were rescued (after 16 days). So, I have a few offers on making a film on the subject, but I am in no hurry. It was a heroic mission for sure, but I haven’t seen it from that perspective up till now. I’m more focused on the job at hand,” says Desai.

The film maker feels that the recent incident did make the audience curious towards his film as well. “On OTT people watched Mission Raniganj across the world and could relate to it more, tough it (the film) was on the incident that happened 34 years back involving rescue operation by (mining engineer) Jaswant Singh Gill and team.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With his last release, Desai feels that his experience is vividly visible on screen. “I have learnt from my father Suresh Desai who worked extensively with Ramesh Sippy as production manager for films like Sholay (1975) and Shaan (1980). After my intermediate, I started assisting in films including God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Players (2012) and Special 26 (2013). As a director I have surely grown and got better in my craft. So, I want to continue working, learning and making good entertaining films.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail