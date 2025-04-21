Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

More legal trouble for Samay Raina as Supreme Court questions him over ‘disturbing’ jokes mocking disability on IGL

BySamarth Goyal
Apr 21, 2025 05:09 PM IST

The trigger for the court’s involvement was a petition filed by the Cure SMA Foundation of India, which raised concerns about the content of the roast show.

The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of certain remarks made by comedian Samay Raina regarding individuals with disabilities on his show India's Got Latent (IGL). During a hearing, the court stated that it was “really disturbed” by the comments, which are alleged to have mocked visually impaired individuals and a child diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a serious and life-threatening condition.

The court pointed out that the jokes in question were made in poor taste and reflected a wider issue concerning the portrayal of vulnerable communities.
The court pointed out that the jokes in question were made in poor taste and reflected a wider issue concerning the portrayal of vulnerable communities.

These remarks surfaced in an episode of a roast comedy show that also featured YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. Samay, who has already been under public scrutiny following Ranveer’s joke on the show has now been officially added as a party in the ongoing legal case. The court noted that the jokes in question were made in poor taste, and pointed to rising public concern over content that may cross ethical lines or fail to uphold standards of inclusivity.

A key point of concern was Samay’s reference to a baby in need of a 16 crore injection to survive. “We are really disturbed by the allegations. We place such instances on record… implead the concerned persons… suggest measures. Then we will see,” Justice Surya Kant was quoted as saying during the proceedings.

The remarks were flagged in a petition by the Cure SMA Foundation of India, which also urged the court to take note of the broader issue of exorbitant drug prices for rare diseases.

For the unversed, on the show, Raina recounted what he described as a “crazy” charity case involving a two-month-old baby who required an extremely expensive injection. He then turned to a woman in the audience and said, “Ma’am, you tell me… if you were that mother and one day 16 crore appeared in your bank account… while you had a two-month-old… wouldn’t you at least look at your husband once and say…‘Hmmm… inflation is rising’.”

News / HTCity / Cinema / More legal trouble for Samay Raina as Supreme Court questions him over ‘disturbing’ jokes mocking disability on IGL
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On